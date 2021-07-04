MODESTO (CBS SF) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for an 11-year-old Modesto boy after he was allegedly abducted by his father during a violent domestic dispute in a Motel 6 parking lot.
Modesto police said Adler Lopez Lara was taken by his father — Walter Fernando Zuniga Lara — after the father allegedly stabbed the boy's mother in a Motel 6 parking lot Saturday night.
Walter Lara
The mother, whose identity has not been released, was reportedly in critical condition Sunday morning.
Police asked the public to be on the lookout for Lara’s car — a silver BMW with rear-end damage and a license plate number of 8PWD288.
He was considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see the car, call 911. Did not attempt to intervene.
Alder Lara is described as standing 5-foot-tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Walter Lara is described as standing 5-foot-7, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, shorts and shoes.