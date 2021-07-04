CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
HERCULES (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the East Bay were able to contain a structure fire in Hercules early Sunday evening that damaged one home and threatened several others.

Fire officials said the fire in the western part of the county spread from one home towards the others that were threatened. Authorities did not say how the fire started.

It took crews about 20 minutes to contain the fire. The Contra Costa Fire Twitter account posted about the incident shortly before 6 p.m.

Fire crew were going to remain on the scene mopping up and putting out hot spots.