HERCULES (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the East Bay were able to contain a structure fire in Hercules early Sunday evening that damaged one home and threatened several others.
Fire officials said the fire in the western part of the county spread from one home towards the others that were threatened. Authorities did not say how the fire started.
It took crews about 20 minutes to contain the fire. The Contra Costa Fire Twitter account posted about the incident shortly before 6 p.m.
Working fire in #Hercules has crews from West County busy. An exterior fire spread to one home and threatened three others. Fire was under control in 20 minutes, and crews will be on scene mopping up. #MeadowlarkIC. pic.twitter.com/1zEqua9NN2
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 5, 2021
Fire crew were going to remain on the scene mopping up and putting out hot spots.