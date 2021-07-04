PESCADERO (CBS SF) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found Sunday afternoon on Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County.
The body was found at the beach shortly before 1 p.m.
The person was clothed and appeared to have been the water for some time, the according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office and the San Mateo County Coroner are investigating the death. As of Sunday afternoon, the person had not been identified.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
