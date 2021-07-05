SAN JOSE (KPIX) — For many Californians, this 4th of July holiday weekend marked their independence from the coronavirus, freeing them to travel, celebrate and socialize with a wider circle of friends and family than at any time during the pandemic.

“It’s our first trip away from home. We’re from El Centro, California. That’s about two hours east of San Diego. It’s about a ten hour drive,” says Ivan Romero.

The father of two says he still wears a mask because his young children are not eligible for the vaccine yet.

“We’re using our mask until our children are able to get vaccinated as well,” says Romero. That note of caution is a sign that some vestiges of our response to the pandemic like masks might linger on for weeks and months to come even among the vaccinated.

“I could still have it with vaccination. It just means that my condition is better. And I could still pass it on to other people. And if I was the cause of somebody dying because of COVID, that would be horrible,” says Jim Mathews.

Mathews says he is socializing and spending time with a large group of family and friends but only on the condition that everyone is fully vaccinated.

Public health officials say increased travel and social gathering over the 4th of July holiday will likely lead to a modest uptick in cases.

“It is undoubtedly the case that we will see an increase in cases. The writing is on the wall. I also believe on the other side we won’t see a terrible increase in hospitalization,” says Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease expert with UCSF.

There were a number of people at San Jose’s Rose Garden who were wearing masks in public even though mask requirements were lifted statewide several weeks ago. People say it’s a transitional time in which they are slowly figuring out how to emerge from a pandemic that paralyzed society for more than a year.

‘We found ourselves in an indoor place to eat which we hadn’t done. You sit there and at some point you go, ‘What am I doing here?’ Even though you’re with relatives. You go, ‘I haven’t been in a spot like this for two years,'” says Linda Newhouse who was visiting the Bay Area from Visalia.