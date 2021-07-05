SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 56-year-old San Jose man has been arrested and a cache of expensive bicycles recovered after a six-month-long investigation led undercover detectives to a stolen property fencing operation.

San Jose police said Jose Barba was taken into custody on stolen property charges. He currently is out on bail.

Investigators said they initiated ‘Operation Flat Tire’ roughly six months ago to identify the outlet for the stolen property and suppress related crimes.

Detectives identified Barba as the head of an underground bicycle fencing operation that was being run out of a residence on Almaden Avenue near Highway 280.

Barba allegedly purchased stolen construction equipment and high-end bicycles from a multitude of suspects who committed the thefts, often paying a small fraction of the property’s actual value.

On May 27th, San Jose police detectives served search warrants at Barba’s residence and arrested him for receiving stolen property.

The search yielded a cache of expensive bicycles, crates of construction tools, retail merchandise that was still affixed with security sensors, and over $20,000 in cash. Detectives were currently working to identify the owners of the seized property, the value of which is estimated at nearly $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SJPD Financial Crimes Unit at 408-277-4521.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867) or click the “Submit a Tip” on the link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.