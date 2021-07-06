RODEO (CBS SF) — Crews from the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department battled a grass fire near the Phillips 66 San Francisco Refinery that engulfed a truck, caused a rush hour traffic jam and threatened homes Tuesday afternoon.
READ MORE: Santa Rosa Repeat DUI Offender Found Guilty Of 2nd Degree Murder In Crash That Killed Mother
Snapchat video: vegetation fire and the fully involved vehicle from a driver's view:READ MORE: Man Carjacked, Kidnapped At Gunpoint In San Francisco, Dropped Off In Oakland
🎥: Snapmaps#I80IC #Rodeo #Fire pic.twitter.com/O4b7ZPkC8M
— Gabe (@925mlbfan) July 6, 2021
Fire crews reported being on the scene of the fire just after 4 p.m. The blaze could be seen by vehicles driving on westbound I-80 near Willow.
The fire burned up a truck near the freeway but crews had stopped its movement towards nearby houses by 4:20 p.m. As of 4:45 p.m., crews were still attempting to control the blaze, which was just burning up grass.
The fire impacted rush hour traffic, with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reporting that the right and center lanes of westbound I-80 in Hercules were blocked. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes to avoid the area, as there was no estimated time when the lanes would be reopened.MORE NEWS: Marin County Pushes Back Sales Tax Extension Measure For Parks To 2022 Primary
This story will be updated.