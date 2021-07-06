FAIRFIELD (BCN/CBS 13) – A Fairfield homeowner shot and killed an intruder who tried to bust down his door in the middle of breakfast.

“I’m kind of blown away,” said neighbor Nathan Biggs.

Nathan Biggs woke up to police officers in his neighborhood after an intruder was shot dead while trying to break into a home on Vintage Valley Drive.

The victim and his wife were reportedly having breakfast when the suspect began kicking their door and then completely broke it down. Fearing for his safety and that of his wife, the victim grabbed his lawfully obtained firearm and shot at the suspect, according to police.

“Somebody was trying to break into this house one of these houses over here and shot he was running across the street collapsed and I guess he died on the spot,” Biggs said.

According to Fairfield Police around 8:30 Tuesday morning, dispatch received a 911 call from the homeowner who stated someone had broken into his home. The homeowner further informed dispatch he had shot the intruder and the intruder took off. Fairfield Police responded to the location and checked on the welfare of the homeowner, a married couple in their 60s. Officers located the intruder across the street, detained him, and found he had a loaded semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

Officers began life-saving measures until Fairfield Fire personnel arrived on the scene. The individual was ultimately pronounced deceased shortly after 9 a.m.

The homeowner was not arrested.

Police say the intruder has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Suisun City. They say he was on parole for Home Invasion out of Alameda County.