OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A 35-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Oakland, police said.
Officers were sent at 5:31 a.m. to the 1600 block of East 12th Street to investigate possible gunshots.READ MORE: Crews Respond to Vegetation Fire Burning North of Benicia
Once there, officers located Oakland resident Lenardo Rainey Jr. suffering from apparent bullet wounds. Paramedics also responded but Rainey died at the scene.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Overnight Car Fires In Pittsburg
Anyone with information about the slaying can call the Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or a tip line at (510) 238-7950.MORE NEWS: Man Carjacked, Kidnapped At Gunpoint In San Francisco, Dropped Off In Oakland
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.