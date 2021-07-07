SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A flight from San Jose to Phoenix, Ariz., was diverted early Wednesday, possibly due to a mechanical issue, according to the airline.
American Airlines flight 761 left Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport at 6:16 a.m. Instead reaching its scheduled destination two hours later, the plane was diverted to Los Angeles (LAX) at 7:41 a.m.
American Airlines released a statement later that morning, noting that the plane landed safely and taxied to the gate on its own.
"Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers on their way as quickly as possible," the airlines' statement read. "We never want to interrupt our customers' travel plans and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused."
According to records, the plane was an Airbus 319 with 123 passengers and five crew members. There were no reported injuries.