SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man whose boat capsized in San Francisco Bay near Bluff Point in Tiburon was rescued by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew Wednesday morning.
The Coast Guard said watchstanders received a 9-1-1 relay at 2:57 a.m. from the Marin County Sheriff's Office dispatch saying they had a man on the line who was clinging to his overturned 12-foot aluminum jon boat.
The man stated he was drifting north toward the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge before the Coast Guard lost communication with the boater.
A Coast Guard said MH-65 helicopter was dispatched at 3:01 a.m. and arrived at the approximate location at 3:46 a.m. to search for the boater. The crew found the boater at 4:27 a.m., the Coast Guard said.
A rescue swimmer was lowered to the and connected a line that hoisted the boater into the helicopter, who was returned to Air Station San Francisco.
The man was reported to be in good condition with no medical concerns, the Coast Guard said.