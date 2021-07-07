LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — Just months after he was re-elected, Lafayette City Councilman Cameron Burks resigned, with more than three years to go on his term.

Burks’ resignation was effective June 29. The council will officially announce his resignation at its meeting Monday and discuss the process of replacing him.

It’s not the first time Burks has tendered his resignation to the council. In 2019, he resigned from his post as Lafayette’s mayor in a surprise move he attributed to having a new job he was balancing with being a father and husband. He stayed on to finish his council term, then successfully ran for re-election in 2020.

In a report for Monday’s meeting, city staff wrote that the council has 60 days to fill the vacancy from its occurrence. In 2019, the city implemented a policy stating in the case of council resignations, the city clerk would advertise the opening and accept applications for no longer than two weeks. The clerk will then schedule applicant interviews with the council.

The staff report recommends the council fill the vacancy by Aug. 30. The winner would hold the office until the next scheduled council election in 2022, when they could run for re-election.

Burks also served on the council’s legislation and public safety committees, both of which are considered important and will likely be filled Monday by other members of the council.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.