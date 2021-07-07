SALINAS (BCN) — A 28-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed head-on into another vehicle in Salinas early Wednesday morning, police said.
Officers responded at 2:18 a.m. to the area of the John Street overcrossing above U.S. Highway 101 and found the motorcyclist in the roadway and a SUV with front-end damage. The motorcyclist died at the scene while the SUV driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Investigators determined the motorcyclist was going east on John Street when, for some reason, he crossed over the double yellow line and collided with the SUV. The motorcyclist’s name is not yet being released.
John Street was closed in the area in both directions for about six hours following the crash, police said.