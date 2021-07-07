SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 16-year-old boy was struck by a bullet while aboard a Muni bus on San Francisco’s Treasure Island late Tuesday night, police said.
San Francisco police released few details about the shooting, which was reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Gateview Avenue and Northpoint Drive.READ MORE: California AG Bonta Announces Guidelines for Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations
The teen was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which were not life-threatening. No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.READ MORE: Suspect In Baseball Bat, Strangulation Murder Of East Palo Alto Woman Makes Initial Court Appearance
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
MORE NEWS: San Leandro City Manager Appoints New Police Chief
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.