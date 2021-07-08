OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Oakland, police said Thursday.
The shooting happened at around 11:40 p.m. on the the 7700 block of Bancroft Ave. in the city’s Eastmont neighborhood, Oakland police reported.
Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the location. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
A second victim was driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound. That person’s condition was not immediately known.