MONO COUNTY (CBS SF) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the Eastern Sierra Thursday afternoon was felt across Northern California, including much of the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck rural Mono County near the California-Nevada state line around 3:49 p.m.

The earthquake has reportedly triggered rockslides on Highways 395 and 89 in northern Mono County, prompting a closure of Highway 395 north of Highway 182 in Bridgeport to the Nevada state line.

Visitors to the USGS website from a wide swath of Northern California, including much of the Central Valley and the Bay Area, reported shaking, with the strongest shaking in the Sierra.

Map of USGS website visitors who reported shaking from a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the Eastern Sierra on July 8, 2021. (CBS)

Twitter users from across the Bay Area reported shaking, including in the East Bay and as and as far west as San Francisco.

Significant shaking was also felt up towards Lake Tahoe and the Reno area.

Originally, the USGS reported that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Stockton area about a minute after the magnitude 5.9 struck, but it appears to be a false reading that has since been removed from their website.

Multiple aftershocks struck the Eastern Sierra following the earthquake, including a magnitude 4.2 that struck at 3:59 p.m. and a magnitude 4.6 that struck around 4:33 p.m.

Earthquake cluster in the eastern Sierra Nevada, July 8, 2021

More details to come.