MONO COUNTY (CBS SF) – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck the Eastern Sierra Thursday afternoon was felt across Northern California, including much of the Bay Area.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck rural Mono County near the California-Nevada state line around 3:49 p.m.

The earthquake has reportedly triggered rockslides on Highways 395 and 89 in northern Mono County, prompting a closure of Highway 395 north of Highway 182 in Bridgeport to the Nevada state line.

ATTN DRIVERS: @Caltrans9 is responding to several reports of rockslides on U.S. 395 and SR 89 in northern Mono County following a 4.8 earthquake. Traffic may be temporarily delayed or re-routed as crews work to remove the rocks from the road. pic.twitter.com/Y8w8Chn5GK — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) July 8, 2021

Visitors to the USGS website from a wide swath of Northern California, including much of the Central Valley and the Bay Area, reported shaking, with the strongest shaking in the Sierra.

Twitter users from across the Bay Area reported shaking, including in the East Bay and as and as far west as San Francisco.

Was it my imagination or did I just feel another #earthquake in the East Bay, Tri-valley area?? — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) July 8, 2021

Felt SF SOMA too — Brady Flynn (@Brady_The_Flynn) July 8, 2021

Felt it in Daly City! Light fixture was swinging. pic.twitter.com/lB7s2296kx — Damon Chin (@damon_sf) July 8, 2021

A magnitude 4.8 #earthquake that struck the #Stockton area was felt in much of the #BayArea, one of two earthquakes that struck Northern #California this afternoon.#KPIX writer @Estef_Mendez captured her light swaying in the #EastBay. https://t.co/vawRVcVuXP pic.twitter.com/geSagcGU7s — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) July 8, 2021

Significant shaking was also felt up towards Lake Tahoe and the Reno area.

Pretty strong shaking here at NWS Reno from an M 5.9 earthquake near Walker/Coleville. If you felt it, please follow the link here to submit a report: https://t.co/3AhK5HiEQ2 https://t.co/LKzfGsTSdz — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) July 8, 2021

Originally, the USGS reported that a magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck the Stockton area about a minute after the magnitude 5.9 struck, but it appears to be a false reading that has since been removed from their website.

UPDATE: The quake reported near Stockton appears to have been a false reading. The larger quake in the Sierra (to the southeast of Lake Tahoe) registered as magnitude 5.9, and was felt throughout the central valley and in much of the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/RoddQl3Znj — Paul Heggen (@PaulKPIX) July 8, 2021

Multiple aftershocks struck the Eastern Sierra following the earthquake, including a magnitude 4.2 that struck at 3:59 p.m. and a magnitude 4.6 that struck around 4:33 p.m.

