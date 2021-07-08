California ReopeningLatest News and Video Reports
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire, Highway 101, RV fire, San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – An RV has caught fire on southbound Highway 101 in San Rafael Thursday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. on an elevated stretch of the highway just past the Central San Rafael exit. Officials said the right lane of the roadway is blocked.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in Alameda County Over Past Month

The fire has also sparked a brush fire in the area of Heatherton Street and 4th Street.

MORE NEWS: San Francisco Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm House Fire in Ingleside District

More details to come.