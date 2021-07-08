SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – An RV has caught fire on southbound Highway 101 in San Rafael Thursday afternoon.
According to witnesses, the fire broke out around 2 p.m. on an elevated stretch of the highway just past the Central San Rafael exit. Officials said the right lane of the roadway is blocked.
#SanRafael – An RV fire is backing up traffic in both directions on #Highway101 at Central San Rafael: https://t.co/rlAS7bXf5T
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) July 8, 2021
The fire has also sparked a brush fire in the area of Heatherton Street and 4th Street.
More details to come.