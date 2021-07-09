SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As temperatures soar for inland parts of the Bay Area this weekend, residents can seek relief at cooling centers set up in some counties in the region.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday, citing extreme heat across much of the state and a potential capacity shortfall on the state's electric grid.
LINKS TO INFORMATION ON BAY AREA COOLING CENTERS
Napa County (extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
San Francisco (link to SF Dept. of Emergency Management extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
San Mateo County (link to Public Health website; no cooling center info available)
San Mateo County libraries are available as cooling centers. Locations and operating hours may be found online.
In addition, the following facilities in San Mateo County have previously been used as cooling centers:
Community Room, City Hall
2415 University Ave.
East Palo Alto
Available: Air conditioning and water
Senior Center
2645 Alameda de las Pulgas
San Mateo
650-522-7490
King Community Center
725 Monte Diablo
San Mateo
650-522-7470
Solano County Public Libraries are available as cooling centers during normal operating hours. These locations do not allow pets. For locations and hours, please visit www.solanolibrary.com.
Cities in Solano County may open additional cooling centers during high heat events. Check with local city offices for information on what may be available.
City of Benicia
City of Dixon
City of Fairfield
City of Rio Vista
City of Suisun
City of Vacaville
City of Vallejo
Due to the extreme heat warning this weekend, Vacaville is opening the McBride Senior Center as a cooling center Friday, July 9 through Sunday, July 11. The cooling center will be open noon to 8 p.m. each day. The cooling center is located at 91 Town Square Place.
Sonoma County (link to Sonoma County extreme heat info only; no cooling centers listed)
A reminder during periods of high temperatures:
- Limit outdoor strenuous activities during the hottest time of the day
- Do not leave kids or pets in vehicles
- Stay in air conditioned areas
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Extra care for pets, crops and livestock
- Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
- Check up on older relatives and neighbors
- Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible.