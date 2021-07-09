LODI (BCN) — Police in Lodi arrested a 17-year-old boy Thursday in connection with a homicide of a 15-year-old boy in Lodi last week.
On July 2, Lodi police officers responded to a call that a male had been shot in a parking lot at 1030 S. Hutchins St. and found a boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Lodi police said it appeared that there was an altercation in the parking lot between two groups who knew each other prior to the shooting. A motive for the shooting has not been found yet.
Police said the boy was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Carillo at (209) 269-4781.
