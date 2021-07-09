LIVERMORE (KPIX) — In Livermore Friday, the thermometer hit 106 degrees Fahrenheit. As soon as people stepped outside, it was clear they needed a place to cool off.

“The heat slapped me in the face!” said Hayward resident Diana Padilla.

The popular Lizzie Fountain Park in Livermore was closed but families took advantage of a water feature across the street.

“When we saw this open today, I said let’s do it. We got to do it,” said Luis Lopez from Livermore.

An outdoor dining area nearby wasn’t so busy. Even though there were fans and misters placed throughout, heat kept the diners away.

The heat is impacting restaurants bottom line.

“We’re getting by. We’ve been 25 percent to 30 percent slower in this heat,” said M.J. Moreno, who owns Azul.

Tri-Valley businesses that thrived in the heat were offered indoor, air-conditioned attractions. For Dublin resident Neil Mulgrew and his family that meant a silver screen oasis. “I wanted to take them somewhere but not the playground,” Mulgrew explained. “It’s the movies. As soon as you walk in the door, it’s a blast of cool air.”

Cal ISO says the state entered Stage 2 emergency Friday night during the Flex Alert. That is one stage away from possible rolling blackouts. The Flex Alert has also been called for Saturday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.