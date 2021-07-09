BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Police were asking for help locating the driver of a car that ran over a man who was lying down on a Berkeley street last month, police said Thursday.
Charles Feezel, 50, of Oakland was struck at about 9:40 p.m., June 14, after he lay down on Telegraph Avenue between Webster Street and Ashby Avenue.READ MORE: Aftershocks Expected for Days After Magnitude 6 Quake Shakes Eastern Sierra
Feezel was taken to a hospital where he died June 26. The driver of the vehicle kept driving after the collision, police said.
Police are asking for help locating the driver of the vehicle described as a lowered, dark-colored, mid-90s sedan with tinted windows. The car may be a Nissan Altima, police said.
It was last seen traveling north into Berkeley, according to police.READ MORE: COVID-19: Coronavirus Cases More Than Double in Alameda County Over Past Month
Police are asking for anyone with information about the collision, the vehicle involved or its driver, to call the department’s Homicide Unit at (510) 981-5741.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Magnitude 6 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Sierra Nevada; Shaking Felt In Bay Area