VACAVILLE (CBS SF) — Vacaville police pursued and arrested the driver of a stolen U-Haul van Saturday with aerial surveillance assistance provided by the California Highway Patrol.
Vacaville officers commenced the pursuit at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday but ended the chase when the driver of the van fled in a “reckless” manner, the CHP said on social media.
A CHP Air-31 (A-31) located the vehicle in Vacaville’s Whispering Hills neighborhood and the crew directed Vacaville police to the stolen van’s new location. According to the CHP post on Facebook, the van driver again fled but Vacaville officers deployed spike strips which flattened all four tires.
The suspect stopped and exited the van and officers arrested him as he lay prone on the roadway.
Vacaville police are handling the investigation.