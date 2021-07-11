DOYLE (CBS SF) — The Sugar Fire, one of the blazes grouped into the Beckwourth Complex Fire, roared through the Lassen County community of Doyle late Saturday, consuming homes, businesses and vehicles.
Firefighters went block by block, home by home to battle the advancing the wall of flames. As many as two dozen homes were destroyed or damaged. Fortunately, the vast majority of residents obeyed the mandatory evacuation orders. There were no reports of injuries or deaths.
The Beckwourth Complex Fire — a combination of two lightning-caused fires — the Dotta Fire, which started on June 30, and the Sugar Fire, which started on July 2 — was burning 45 miles north of Lake Tahoe. The complex was showing no sign of slowing Sunday as flames rushed northeast from the Sierra Nevada forest region.
The blaze, which was only 8% contained, increased dramatically to 86 square miles as firefighters sweltered in 100-degree temperatures.
Late Saturday, flames jumped Interstate 395 and was threatening properties in Nevada's Washoe County.
“Take immediate steps to protect large animals and livestock,” the The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District tweeted.