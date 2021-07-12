SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was stabbed to death over the weekend in San Jose, police said Monday.

The stabbing happened Sunday morning on the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway just north of state Highway 85. San Jose police officers responded at around 7:16 a.m. and found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

Officers began life-saving measures before paramedics arrived to assist, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There was no information available about a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the incident. The victim’s identity was withheld pending family notification.

It was San Jose’s 23rd homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information was asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Vallejo #3810 or Detective Cuenca #3915 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408-947-7867.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.