SALINAS (BCN) – A 42-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment after crashing a car into an apartment in Salinas, police said.
Officers responded to the wreck just after 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Independence Boulevard where they found the suspect, Mario Rojas, still inside the vehicle.
Police said a 4-year-old child, who was in the backseat and wasn't restrained, suffered a minor injury.
The apartment’s residents were not in the room where the crash occurred and weren’t injured.
Rojas was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.
