SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A one-alarm fire that broke out at a Recology facility in San Francisco Monday afternoon was being attributed to improper disposal of batteries, a firefighter said.

Around 3:30 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the company’s sorting warehouse on the 500 block of Tunnel Avenue. The fire broke out on a metal pile that was being sorted.

By 4:15 p.m. the fire was under control. No injuries were reported and all employees were accounted for, according to firefighters.

Fire Department spokesperson Jonathan Baxter said, “The cause of this fire is by something that a lot of messaging goes out about to not do, and that is lithium batteries.”

Baxter urged residents to visit the company’s website for complete instructions to properly dispose of batteries. Multiple disposal options are available, including curbside battery collection, battery buckets for apartment buildings and several dropoff locations in San Francisco.

Firefighters remained at the facility Monday afternoon to help mop up the scene.