HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Three golden retriever puppies were recovered safely from an overturned pickup truck after being stolen in Hayward, police said Monday.

In a post on the Hayward Police Department’s Facebook page, police said the victim had the puppies listed for sale online and agreed to meet with a man in South Hayward who claimed he wanted to buy one. When the purported buyer met with the seller, the man pointed a gun at the victim and took the victim’s truck with the puppies still inside, police said.

Officers were alerted following a 911 call and found the truck headed northbound on Mission Blvd near Highland Blvd. The driver led officers on a chase which ended when the truck crashed and rolled over. The driver tried to flee on foot but he was quickly taken into custody by officers, police said.

The puppies were found inside the wrecked pickup trucked, and they were “a little shaken up” according to the Facebook post, but were comforted by officers until they were finally reunited with the victim.

The unidentified suspect was arrested and was being held at the Santa Rita County jail for carjacking, felony evasion in a vehicle, animal endangerment, possession of narcotics, and various weapons charges.

Police advised online sellers that if they are uncomfortable about a transaction to ask to meet the other party at the police department.