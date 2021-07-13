WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday denounced efforts by lawmakers in Republican-led states to impose new restrictions on voting, decrying their efforts as a “21st century Jim Crow assault” and urging Congress to pass federal laws to protect voting access.
On Tuesday, in a speech on voting rights from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, the president focused much of his ire at Republicans in Texas, accusing them of wanting to “intimidate” voters — of making them drive further and wait longer to vote.
His address came as Democrats in the Texas legislature had flown to Washington, D.C., denying state House Republicans a quorum and thereby stopping a vote on the state’s election law bill.