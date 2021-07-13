MONTEREY (CBS SF) — A Monterey County Judge sentenced a Salinas man to 16 years in prison last week for possessing and distributing child porn, the Monterey County District Attorney said.
Judge Rafael Vazquez sentenced Jose Nunez, 37, last Friday, and also ordered him to register as a sex offender for life.
The charges and sentencing stem from the fact that Nunez was a prior offender — at the time of his arrest, Nunez was on parole after serving time for child molestation. In September 2018, Nunez’s parole officer discovered that he had downloaded child pornography on his cellphone.
Digital Forensic Investigator Natalie Dill searched Nunez’s computers and cellphone, locating over 40 photographs and videos of child pornography on his various electronic devices. Dill also discovered that Nunez sent child pornography to another individual.