PORTOLA VALLEY (CBS SF) – A pest control worker on the Peninsula is accused of stealing jewelry from a client’s home and sheriff’s deputies believe there could be additional victims.

Deputies responded to a Portola Valley woman’s home on July 2 after noticing her jewelry was missing. The woman said the suspect, an employee from Complete Pest Control, was at her home providing extermination services earlier in the day.

An investigation revealed that the suspect was on searchable probation.

On July 13, detectives conducted a probation search at the suspect’s home in Menlo Park.

“The search yielded a large amount of jewelry from his bedroom and located the victim’s stolen jewelry,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement

Deputies also said the suspect wasn’t able to provide an answer on how he obtained the jewelry.

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Connor Timmons, was booked into the San Mateo County Main Jail on charges of grand theft and possession of stolen property. According to jail records, Timmons is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Detectives said Timmons may have stolen jewelry from victims’ homes while on the job.

Anyone who may have recently done business with the company and have missing or stolen items is asked to contact Detective Judson Piper at 650-363-4062 or jpiper@smcgov.org.