SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a 15-year-old boy for possessing a ghost gun and driving without a license late Monday night after he crashed a car into a utility pole.

A Santa Rosa police officer observed a car driving erratically in the area of Barham and Corby avenues at 11:49 p.m.

The officer pulled over the car, which contained four juvenile boys.

Police said the officer became aware that there was a handgun in the car and initially detained all four boys. Officers found a loaded 9mm handgun — an untraceable, polymer ghost gun without a serial number — two large-capacity ammunition magazines and a replica handgun.

Police arrested the 15-year-old driver on suspicion of five offenses, including three felonies: carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, possession of an unregistered and loaded gun, and possession of large-capacity magazines. He was also cited for reckless driving and driving without a license.

Police released the other three juveniles to an adult.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.