SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — It looks like those pandemic-era parklets for outdoor drinking and dining are here to stay, in San Francisco. The city’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to make them permanent.

The parklets are part of the so-called Shared Spaces program was first introduced by London Breed following the city’s Stay at Home Order last year, as a way to support businesses during the shutdown. Many restaurant owners credit the parklets for saving their business.

“Shared Spaces brought back life and excitement to our neighborhoods during an incredibly challenging time. It has been wonderful to see friends and families enjoying their community and supporting their local businesses,” said Mayor Breed. “By taking the necessary steps to make Shared Spaces permanent, we are providing another lifeline for local businesses to thrive and creating a clear path forward towards rebuilding our economy as San Francisco recovers from COVID-19.”

Not everyone agrees. Some business owners day the parklets limit foot traffic and discourage customers. Also, drivers have complained they take up precious parking space in a city where they was already limited.

Under the new legislation, businesses must apply for a permit to erect a parklet on a new application portal. For more information, visit sf.gov/shared-spaces.