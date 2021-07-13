PLEASANTON (KPIX) — A massive search and rescue mission continued in the East Bay Tuesday as over 200 volunteers helped authorities look for a man who never returned home from a weekend run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.

There are 13 local agencies now involved in the search for 37-year-old Berkeley resident Phillip Kreycik.

His wife told authorities he was planning to be gone for only an hour Saturday morning. That was over 72 hours ago.

Investigators told KPIX concern over Kreycik is growing. They called Tuesday’s search critical as the area covered widens with a more organized and systematic approach.

“We specifically are going to focus on going about 100 meters off of each linear trail down deeper into the tree lines,” said Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda Sheriff’s Special Operations Group.

Some of the agencies involved are using K-9’s as they comb through 50 square miles of brush and tough terrain in the Pleasanton hills.

Avid hiker Marsha Hurd and her volunteer group were walking the hills to aid in the effort.

“Hopefully, we’ll find a father so he can go home to his children,” said Hurd.

Authorities said their search for the father of two has intensified with more detailed ground and aerial searches.

Monday night efforts continued in the air over the ridgelines using drones and the Alameda County Sheriff’s search plane, both using infrared technology. The fact that there has been no sign of Kreycik is concerning for searchers.

“With that we hold on to hope that maybe we were missing it; That Phillip is still up there and in survival mode,” said Sgt. Kelly.

Tuesday’s search will once again stretch into nighttime if crews turn up no sign of Kreycik.

“We are continuing our investigation at this time. We don’t have any reason to believe that this is anything other than a missing person, but we’re going to continue to investigate and hopefully we find Phillip today. That’s the goal,” said Pleasanton Police Lt. Erik Silacci.