SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Nearly two months after nine Santa Clara VTA light rail employees were killed in a mass shooting at the railyard, the agency has postponed the date for restarting light rail service.

The transit agency earlier announced it planned to resume service by the end of July, but now says resuming service will take longer.

“We understand that we have a responsibility to our community and we are trying to work diligently and compassionately to get light rail service restored,” VTA spokesperson Stacey Hendler-Ross told KPIX 5.

The VTA stopped light rail service back on May 26, the date of the mass shooting at the Guadalupe rail yard when an employee gunned down nine of his coworkers and then himself.

As of Tuesday, the agency said it doesn’t have a hard restart date, but will be phasing service back in over time, perhaps over as long as three months.

For tens of thousands of people who depend on the light rail, it’s been tough to get around.

“Yeah, we definitely need the trains back,” said Jose Morales of San Jose.

“It’s been hectic, it’s been really difficult, it’s been really hard without the light rail because the light rail was pretty convenient,” said Charles Davis, who is now getting around on buses that he said are not as reliable.

“The scheduling is off,” Davis told KPIX 5. “If you have business to take care of, you usually can schedule it around the light rail. But not around the bus system because the bus system is too iffy.”

In a report to the Board of Directors, VTA said it’s on the first two phases of a five-point restarting plan.

The agency is working to make sure all employees will be ready to resume full duties and setting up alternate work sites because of physical damage at Guadalupe and the emotional trauma now tied to that location.

“We’re trying to determine whether or not we’re going to repair and rebuild what’s at Guadalupe or demolish it and start all over again,” said Hendler-Ross.

Other phases will include re-starting trains, first without customers, and then moving to full paid service, possibly sometime this fall.