LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In a major victory for Britney Spears, a Los Angeles judge has approved the singer’s request to hire her own attorney in her bid to end the conservatorship under which she’s been living for 13 years. Spears has been represented by a court-appointed attorney throughout the conservatorship.
The decision by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny comes following the resignation of Spears’ longtime court-appointed counsel, Samuel D. Ingham III. Ingham submitted court papers following last month’s court hearing in which the singer blasted her family and virtually everyone involved in the conspiracy, saying she has been subjected to conditions akin to slavery and sex-trafficking.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Is Your First Monthly Check Coming?
Spears spoke to the court via telephone Wednesday, again lashing out at her father, Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of his daughter’s estate. Spears has repeatedly asked for his removal from the conservatorship, and on Wednesday accused him of “abuse.”READ MORE: Napa Naturopathic Doctor Accused Of Selling Fake COVID Pills, Providing Fake Immunization Cards
With Penny’s blessing, Spears will now be represented by former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Richard Sherman Arrested For Domestic Violence Burglary; May Also Face DUI, Hit-and-Run Charges