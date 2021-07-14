CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was killed in San Jose overnight after being hit by a car, police said.

The incident happened at around 2:27 a.m. at McKee Road and Jose Figueres Ave. between Regional Medical Center and the Chinese Cultural Garden.

San Jose police said the pedestrian was hit by a white Subaru sedan which remained at the scene. The unidentified victim died at a hospital, police said, correcting an earlier report that he died at the scene.

Scene of fatal pedestrian crash on McKee Road in San Jose, July 14, 2021. (CBS)

Eastbound McKee Rd. was closed to traffic for several hours from Jose Figueres to Jackson Ave. during the investigation.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.