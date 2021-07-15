BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Berkeley Police engaged in a standoff Thursday afternoon with an individual who was believed to be armed.
Officers warned residents to avoid the 1400 block of Prince Street at 3:05 p.m. Thursday as they handled the incident.
Berkeley Police also noted that officers were "are handling a report of a person passed-out inside a vehicle with firearms inside the vehicle as well."
"We have formed a safety perimeter around the vehicle and are using our negotiators to try and communicate with the person via loudspeaker," Berkeley Police tweeted.
