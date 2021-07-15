HERCULES (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the East Bay have contained a vegetation fire burning in the area of Willow Avenue in Hercules late Thursday afternoon that threatened homes, according to officials.

The Crockett Carquinez Fire Department Twitter account first posted about the fire shortly after 4 p.m., saying it was initially about an acre. Cal Fire said the fire was burning on the 800 block of Willow Avenue.

The fire quickly grew to approximately five acres with a moderate rate of spread. Fire crews were accessing the fire via the Willow Shopping Center.

#HerculesIC requesting Q76 to the homes above the fire. 7800 requesting tone out for District coverage. pic.twitter.com/3oe9DGernr — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) July 15, 2021

There were homes in the area that were threatened by the fire, according to authorities. A structure protection alarm has been requested by crews.

Fire officials said there were over a dozen engines and crew at the scene and that progress was being made in containing the fire.

The Cal Fire SCU and Crockett Carquinez Fire Twitter accounts both posted that the fire was 100% contained at about three acres shortly before 5 p.m.