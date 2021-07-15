FREMONT (CBS SF) – A Fremont teen cyclist who was struck by a driver over the July 4 holiday has died from his injuries, police said.
Police said the 15-year-old was struck at the intersection of Hansen Avenue and Dutra Way in the city’s Centerville neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. on July 4. Officers performed lifesaving measures and the teen was transported to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
The teen’s family notified police earlier this week that the 15-year-old had died. His identity has not been released.
“This is an incredibly tragic incident that occurred in our community earlier this month,” Police Chief Kimberley Petersen said in a statement. “I have two teenagers myself, and I cannot imagine the grief and sorrow this young man’s family is experiencing.”
Police said the driver, a 23-year-old Fremont man, remained at the scene following the collision and continues to cooperate with authorities. Officers said while the investigation is ongoing, they do not believe the driver was criminally responsible and do not anticipate making an arrest at this time.
Alcohol or drugs are not a suspected factor in the crash.