CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — A Los Gatos man was charged earlier this week with possession of assault weapons, multiple silencers, drugs and the makings of a pipe bomb after Campbell police found him prowling outside of a business and discovered the arsenal and a racist manifesto detailing a shooting plot in his car.

32-year-old Los Gatos resident Wesley Charles Martines was arraigned on multiple felonies Tuesday in the Hall of Justice. A judge remanded him on $300,000 bail.

According to a release issued by the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office, bullets inscribed with such phrases as “Cop Killer,” along with a handwritten manifesto saying he wanted to wipe out the Black, Hispanic and Jewish populations were found in his vehicle.

Just after midnight last Friday, July 9, a business owner called Campbell police to report a man seen on a security camera prowling in the area of East Sunny Oaks Avenue who was looking into cars and a storage shed.

Officers responded to the scene and stopped a truck driven by Martines. Inside the vehicle, they found the weapons, including two AR-style rifles, which are illegal in California.

Officers also found a Glock 9 mm handgun and ammunition that was personally inscribed with such sayings as “Cop Killer,” “To a widow from the Grim Reaper” and “A Good Start.” Police additionally discovered body armor, heroin, methamphetamine and a pipe bomb filled with pellets but no explosive material inside.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad assisted in making sure the explosive device was inactive.

A journal found by authorities contained racist and anti-Semitic writings, along with details of a plan to go to a sporting goods store dressed as an employee and tie everybody up.

With assistance from the DA’s Office, Campbell Police obtained high bail, search warrants and served a gun violence restraining order (GVRO) on the suspect to seize his weapons.

“Once again, law enforcement saved lives before the blood and tears flowed,” DA Jeff Rosen said in the release. “All of us have a role in stopping the next mass shooting, suicide, or domestic violence murder. Please call law enforcement if you know that someone is armed and dangerous.”