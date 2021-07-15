SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with another vehicle in San Jose late Wednesday night, police said.
The crash happened at around 10:50 p.m. in the area of Foxworthy Avenue and Rubino Drive just east of Almaden Expressway.
The unidentified motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where he died, San Jose police said.
Police closed a number of streets in the area for hours following the crash but as of 5:30 a.m. they have since reopened according to a tweet from the police department.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available and no further information about the collision was provided.