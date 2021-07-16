OAKLAND (KPIX) — For the second straight day, KPIX has obtained new video of a violent robbery targeting older victims on the same block of Oakland’s Chinatown.

KPIX 5 reporter Da Lin actually pulled up to the scene of Friday’s incident as the robbers were driving away from their attack victims.

Both robberies happened in broad daylight at the same location and were both captured on video from the same surveillance camera. People who live, work and shop in Chinatown tell KPIX they’re fed up and scared.

Reporter Lin arrived at Harrison and 9th Streets to cover Thursday’s robbery, only to witness the immediate aftermath of another robbery on Friday just before noon.

The victims, two Chinese women, appeared in shock. One had a bloody hand, while the other woman was sitting on the ground with injuries to her knees.

The victim with cuts to her hand said in Mandarin that three people robbed her and her mom.

Surveillance video provided by the Chinese Independent Baptist Church showed a four-door Lexus sedan coming to a stop on 9th Street. Three people jumped out and attacked the two women.

Victim Aiwon Woo said in Cantonese the robbers hit them in the head. She said they repeatedly punched her daughter until she fell to the ground. Once both women were on the ground, the robbers took their purses.

The victims and witnesses said the Lexus had no license plate. Investigators told KPIX 5 the three robbers and the getaway driver matched the descriptions of a crew that was involved in other robberies in North Oakland and Emeryville on Friday.

Police don’t know if those robbers were connected to Thursday’s robbery on the same street. It happened just a short distance away on the same block at 3:15 p.m. The same surveillance camera at the Chinese Independent Baptist Church also captured that robbery.

It showed a car pulling up before two men — one armed with a gun — as they attack and rob a disabled man who walks with a cane. Police said the victim is in his 50s.

The surveillance footage showed a bicyclist trying to stop the robbery. A robber pointed a gun with an extended clip at the Good Samaritan and warned him to back off before he pistol whipped the bicyclist.

The two robbers took some items from the victim and left.

“I think I may be moving. It’s too much. The police are too busy,” said neighbor Chao Li, who witnessed Friday’s robbery.

Police said the two individuals then got into an awaiting vehicle and headed eastbound on 9th Street. The victims described the two suspects as black males in their 20s.

According to police, the first suspect is approximately 5’10-6’0 tall and weighs between 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, red shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine.

The second suspect is also approximately 5’10-6’0 tall and weighs between 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie, white pants and black shoes.

Police said they are stretched to the limit in terms of resources.

“We have an increase of about 53% of robberies throughout the whole city. And we also have an increase of 91% of carjackings. So a lot of our resources are going to every single thing we can,” said Chinatown liaison police officer Mae Phu.

The investigations into both incidents are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.