OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Guns, narcotics and gambling machines were seized, along with a large amount of cash after police said they busted an illegal casino in East Oakland.

According to Oakland Police, community resource officers executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue on Thursday. The bust was prompted by numerous complaints from the community, police said.

“For more than a year our community did exactly what we’ve asked,” Chief LeRonne Armstrong said Friday. “They partnered with OPD on an issue that has plagued this community with narcotics, human trafficking, and illegal gambling. This investigation highlights the success when the community partners with our officers.”

During the bust, officers seized 18 illegal casino gaming machines. Eight firearms were also recovered, including two assault rifles, 30 high-capacity magazines and a bulletproof vest.

Drugs with a street value of more than $76,000 were seized, including heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and 60 bottles of promethazine. The officers also seized more than $21,000 in cash.

One person was taken into custody, police said. The person’s identity was not released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

“We will continue to do our best to address illegal gambling throughout Oakland,” Armstrong said.