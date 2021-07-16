SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Neighbors of the suspect arrested this week in connection with a foiled terror plot to blow up Democratic headquarters in Sacramento were shocked at what happened.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Napa resident Ian Benjamin Rogers and 37-year-old Vallejo resident Jarrod Copeland started planning their attacks on targets they associated with Democrats in the wake of the 2020 Presidential election, seeking support from an anti-government militia group. Copeland was arrested Wednesday.
"Nothing like this has ever happened," said area resident Sandy Silva.
She woke up early Wednesday morning to the commotion in her Arden-area apartment complex.
"My neighbor called and said, 'There's 14 FBI agents out front,'" she said.