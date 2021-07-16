OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed they are investigating the brazen daylight armed robbery and assault of two men in Chinatown Thursday afternoon that was captured on camera.

The incident occurred on July 15 at 3:15 p.m. According to police, the first male was standing in the 200 block of 9th Street in Chinatown when he was approached by two individuals on foot, one was armed with a gun. The individuals forced the victim to the ground and took the man’s belongings, with the armed individual pistol-whipped the victim, according to authorities.

KPIX on Thursday obtained a brief video clip of the violent assault and robbery from Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan. He told KPIX the robbery targeted an older Asian gentleman.

Violent robbery of an Asian senior in Oakland Chinatown this afternoon. 9th St btw Harrison & Alice. Victim & his cane on the ground. Sounds like he’s screaming in the video. A Good Samaritan pistol whipped. Info & video courtesy of Chinatown Chamber president Carl Chan. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/w1HPWL70wx — Da Lin (@DaKPIX) July 16, 2021

The brief video appears to show two suspects — one of them armed with a handgun — accosting the elderly Asian man who is prone on the sidewalk after reportedly shoving him to the ground violently.

The man’s cane can be seen on the ground a few feet away from him.

Police said a witness to the assault and robbery tried to help the first victim when he also was pistol-whipped by one of the suspects.

In the video, the suspect with the handgun is seen stepping towards the Good Samaritan who appears to try to help the victim, striking the Good Samaritan in the face or head with the pistol.

The Good Samaritan, who appears to be wearing a bicycle helmet, falls to the ground and looks at the very least dazed if not injured. Pieces of what looks like white plastic from the helmet goes flying when he is struck by the assailant.

Police said the two individuals then got into an awaiting vehicle and headed eastbound on 9th Street. The victims described the two suspects as black males in their 20s.

According to police, the first suspect is approximately 5’10-6’0 tall and weighs between 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, red shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine.

The second suspect is also approximately 5’10-6’0 tall and weighs between 160-180 pounds. He was wearing a white hoodie, white pants and black shoes.

Police did not have a description of the third suspect was inside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.

There has been considerable outcry and protest over the number of attacks on Asian citizens in the Bay Area — particularly older, more vulnerable Asian residents — across the region. Chan himself was assaulted in a brazen daylight attack in late April.

Chan has spearheaded calls for increased police presence in the Oakland neighborhood during a rise in violence targeting Asian Americans.

There have been concerted efforts by city officials in Oakland and San Francisco to increase police foot patrols and community chaperones to keep older Asian residents safe.

State legislators recently allocated more than $150 million to address the problem of violence against Asian residents.

“This last year has been a very, very challenging year for our community,” said Assemblymember Phil Ting. “Once COVID hit, we saw people talking about boycotting Chinese restaurants, people avoiding Chinatown, people avoiding anybody who looked Asian or harassing anybody who looked Asian.”

This week Governor Gavin Newsom signed the asian and pacific islander equity budget which gives $156.5 million over a three-year period. Most of the funds — $110 million — will be given to community organizations aimed at victim services. The other money will be dedicated into educating and data collecting in hopes of fighting systemic racism in the Asian community.

Leaders say the money shows commitment from state leaders to laying the foundation on building an equitable racial system.