CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police officers and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews responded to two structure fires Sunday evening, according to authorities.
The first, which police announced on Twitter at 5:10 p.m. Sunday, is at a house on Fallen Leaf Lane. Authorities ask residents to avoid the area as both directions of Concord Blvd. at Mariposa Ct. were closed for firefighting efforts.
Officers and @ContraCostaFire are on the scene of a house fire on Fallen Leaf Lane. Please avoid the area as both directions of Concord Blvd. @ Mariposa Ct. Are closed for firefighting efforts. pic.twitter.com/f4mCRcoDom
— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) July 19, 2021
While police didn’t offer any details about the fire, they said Concord Blvd. had reopened shortly before 7 p.m.
The second is in the 2800 block of Concord Boulevard, police reported on Twitter at 5:48 p.m.
Police said that fire closed Concord Boulevard between Third Street and Parkside Drive.
Concord Boulevard was reopened between those two streets by 6:35 p.m. Authorities are investigating the causes of both fires.