SALINAS (BCN) — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday morning in a Salinas neighborhood near Cesar Chavez Community Park, police said.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter report about 4:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Fremont Street, where they found the victim.
Paramedics and officers tried life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.
Detectives investigating the death. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Salinas police at (831) 758-7321. Anonymous tips can be left at at (831) 775-4222.
