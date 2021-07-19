POINT REYES STATION (CBS SF) — A hiker who was reported missing at Point Reyes National Seashore on Sunday night was found dead early Monday morning.
The National Park Service said the hiker was reported overdue at 10 p.m. Sunday and was last seen leaving the Bear Valley Visitor Center around 5:30 p.m.
Park rangers conducted a search along the Bear Valley trail out to the coast, and Marin County Search and Rescue crews searched other nearby trails for the missing hiker. A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew also joined in the search.
At 6 a.m. Monday, the hiker's body was spotted near the former location of Arch Rock, the park service said.
The identity of the hiker was not available pending notification of family members. Additional details were not available.