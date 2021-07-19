WALNUT CREEK (KPIX 5) — One person was dead and three others wounded in an early Sunday morning shooting outside a popular Walnut Creek nightclub.

Walnut Creek police said they received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at approximately 01:37 a.m. outside the Spoontonic nightclub on SOS Drive near N. Main Street.

Police said one person died at the scene. Paramedics rushed three others with gunshot wounds to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not known as of Sunday evening.

Police have not released any further details regarding the victims, a suspect or suspects and a motive behind the shooting.

Witnesses said a gunman fired multiple rounds at a car leaving the parking lot. They said the car somehow reversed and backed into a light pole as shots were fired at the car occupants.

Customers said the small Spoontonic Lounge was packed at the time.

“Everybody was having a great time. The drinks were flowing, the girls were coming, it was great,” said customer Rob Aryen.

Club-goers said that more than 50 people were dancing and drinking inside. Many customers said they were going out for the first time since the COVID lockdown.

Joel Tajada was among those getting ready to leave the nightclub as the shots rang out.

“It was just a regular night,” he said. “When we were ready to leave, last call, everyone started to leave but they won’t let us leave because there was a shooting.”

“By the time they let us out, everything had already happened,” he continued. “A dude was shot on the ground, the police started coming over asking if anyone saw anything.”

While people were having fun inside, customers also saw multiple fights outside throughout the evening. It was unclear if the fights were connected to the shooting that happened just after last call.

“I saw (a victim’s) lower abdomen and I saw a couple of bullet wounds and I was like ‘yeah, dude, I can’t look at that,'” said customer Nader Noory describing a man he saw lying on the ground.

Police shut down SOS Drive and parts of North Main Street for much of Sunday morning to collect evidence.

The popular bar and club has been around for many years. Spoontonic owner Ajit Ahluwalia released a statement that read “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this — we hate any kind of violence, especially one that’s in our community. Our prayers are with the family of the victim and we will fully cooperate with law enforcement on anything they need.”

Police confirmed that the victims and suspect were customers of the club.

This is the third homicide of the year in Walnut Creek.

Walnut Creek police ask that anyone who has information regarding the shooting contact Detective Gerstner at (925) 256-3578.

