SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a wild sideshow that happened Sunday night at the intersection of Harrison and Fremont streets.

The busy intersection is close to entrance and exit ramps for the Bay Bridge in the Rincon Hill neighborhood.

Video shared on the Citizen App showed two different cars doing donuts in the middle of the intersection with a crowd gathered.

The stunt backed up traffic on all sides of the intersection. Police vehicles with their lights flashing can be seen about a block away, but officers didn’t appear to intervene in the shared clip.

Police on Monday said there were no arrests or injuries in connection with the incident.