YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) – Rangers at Yosemite National Park are asking for the public’s help in the search for a marathon runner who went missing on a hike over the weekend.

According to National Park Service officials, 61-year-old Fred Zalokar was hiking from Happy Isles in Yosemite Valley to the summit of Mount Clark on Saturday, using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point. Zalokar did not return back to Yosemite Valley as planned and his whereabouts are unknown.

Zalokar is described as standing 6′ tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, khaki shorts, calf sleeves, a brown “Eastern Sierra” cap and sunglasses.

Officials said Zalokar was also carrying a Red Mammut bullet pack described as old and faded, along with a black LED headlamp. He may also be carrying a jacket, but the type and color are not known.

Zalokar was also carrying a family band two-way radio and may be using bank 1 / channel 1.

According to his personal website, Zalokar is an accomplished marathoner, climber and runner who has lived in the Reno area since 1984.

Anyone with information about Zalokar’s whereabouts is asked to contact park dispatch at 209-379-1992 or by emailing yose_desk_officer@nps.gov.

Officials particularly want to hear from anyone who may have hiked off trail between Merced Lake Trail and Illilouette Merced Pass Trail over the weekend or were in the area of Mount Clark or Mount Starr King.